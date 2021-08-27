KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $350.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.81.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $9.09 on Friday, reaching $342.84. 16,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,288. KLA has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

