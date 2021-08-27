Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the July 29th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. 5,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.