Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $321.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

