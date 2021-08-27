Kinloch Capital LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

