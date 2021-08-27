Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

