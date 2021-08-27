Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.59

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.59 and last traded at C$21.52, with a volume of 10138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMP.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

