KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.20.

NYSE:DUOL opened at $120.00 on Monday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

