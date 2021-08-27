Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €804.27 ($946.20).

KER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

KER stock traded down €2.60 ($3.06) during trading on Friday, hitting €672.40 ($791.06). The company had a trading volume of 143,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €741.90. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a one year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

