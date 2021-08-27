Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €793.00 by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €793.00 ($932.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €804.27 ($946.20).

Shares of KER opened at €672.40 ($791.06) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €741.90.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

