KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to post $2.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. KemPharm posted sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPH opened at $8.89 on Friday. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $312.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.32.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

