Keep4r Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,002.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00012104 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $504,954.99 and approximately $163,002.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00776499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00100569 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.