Keep3rV1 Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $35.53 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $177.64 or 0.00376737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00760082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00099635 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

