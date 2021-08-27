Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 31.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 86.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Bank of Commerce Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings engages in the provision of community banking and financial services. Its principal deposit products include the following types of accounts: checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings and certificates of deposit. The firm also offers sweep arrangements, commercial, construction, term and consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services.

