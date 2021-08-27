Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $89,000 Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.