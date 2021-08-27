Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $270,000 Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

