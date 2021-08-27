Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $242,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

