Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $211,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,065,000. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $262.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -107.01 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.36.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

