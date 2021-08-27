Keebeck Alpha LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

