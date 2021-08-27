Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 15,678 Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of PVG opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 0.73. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

