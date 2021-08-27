Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Tenable by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 226,800 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 271,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -168.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $242,299.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $101,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,589.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

