Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Shares in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,758 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN opened at $122.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.33.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

