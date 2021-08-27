KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $19.22

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.22, but opened at $18.62. KE shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 301,941 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion and a PE ratio of 55.70.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 44.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KE by 160.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $33,060,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter worth $7,943,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

