Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Reduces Holdings in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE trimmed its position in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the quarter. Rafael accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned 1.77% of Rafael worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rafael during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rafael in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rafael by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

RFL stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $875.25 million, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.33. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 414.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.