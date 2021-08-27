Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Invests $2.17 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Organon & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,711,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

