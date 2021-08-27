Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Boosts Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,563 shares during the quarter. MBIA accounts for 7.9% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 0.09% of MBIA worth $55,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in MBIA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,078,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 82,909 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIA stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $614.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

