Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Position Increased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 537.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

GRUB traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $17.53. 250,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,595. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

