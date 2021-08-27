JUIICE (JUI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $247.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $204,034.54 and $247.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.00398869 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001481 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.88 or 0.01030534 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

