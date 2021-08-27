JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) is Americana Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.99% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $18,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 302,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,762. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

