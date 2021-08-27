JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.93.

NYSE PNR opened at $76.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $7,787,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pentair by 7.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 4.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

