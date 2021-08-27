JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RSKD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Riskified currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE RSKD opened at $26.02 on Monday. Riskified has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

