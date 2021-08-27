Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,834 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.22, for a total transaction of $2,316,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

