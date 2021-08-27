Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Trimmed by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 64.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,109,000 after acquiring an additional 897,118 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $172.91. The company had a trading volume of 296,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $455.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

