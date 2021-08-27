JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading 60% Higher

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) traded up 60% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 1,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05.

About JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

