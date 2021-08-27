JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,043,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,721,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 175,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 28,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

