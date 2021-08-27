JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $182.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $111.39 and a one year high of $191.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

