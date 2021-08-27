JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,672,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MUC stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.