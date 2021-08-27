JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $176.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.