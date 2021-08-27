Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

