Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

MDT stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.