Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $132.96 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.29. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.