Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $132.96 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.29. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

