Javier D. Ferrer Sells 9,500 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,475. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.18. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Popular by 18.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 8.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

