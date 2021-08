Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JMHLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094. Jardine Matheson has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

