Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

JAPAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 20,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,919. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.44. Japan Tobacco has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

