Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.88

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 4487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,836.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

