Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

