Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,083 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $230.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.68. The company has a market cap of $449.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

