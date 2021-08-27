Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,211,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period.

BATS IAGG opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.