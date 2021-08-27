Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.45. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,062. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

