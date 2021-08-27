J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by UBS Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Bank of America cut J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

