Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Iveda Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.