Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Iveda Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

